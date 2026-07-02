Kazakhstan's Bublik exits Wimbledon doubles in first round

Bublik teamed up with Australia's Nick Kyrgios after the pair received a wild card into the doubles draw. They opened their campaign against sixth seeds Marcelo Arévalo of El Salvador and Mate Pavic of Croatia.

Bublik and Kyrgios fell in straight sets, losing 3-6, 4-6 in a 55-minute match

The pair fired six aces, committed five double faults and failed to convert their only break-point opportunity.

Bublik's doubles campaign ended with the first-round defeat, but he continues his Wimbledon run in the singles draw, where a place in the third round is at stake.

Earlier, the 29-year-old Kazakhstani opened his singles campaign with a hard-fought victory over Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis, ranked No. 491, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (10-12), 6-3, 6-4 after nearly four hours on court.