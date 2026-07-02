EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    FIFA

    Kazakhstan's Bublik exits Wimbledon doubles in first round

    10:58, 2 July 2026

    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan saw his Wimbledon 2026 doubles campaign come to an end in the opening round, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan's Bublik exits Wimbledon doubles in first round
    Photo credit: The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

    Bublik teamed up with Australia's Nick Kyrgios after the pair received a wild card into the doubles draw. They opened their campaign against sixth seeds Marcelo Arévalo of El Salvador and Mate Pavic of Croatia.

    Bublik and Kyrgios fell in straight sets, losing 3-6, 4-6 in a 55-minute match

    The pair fired six aces, committed five double faults and failed to convert their only break-point opportunity.

    Bublik's doubles campaign ended with the first-round defeat, but he continues his Wimbledon run in the singles draw, where a place in the third round is at stake.

    Earlier, the 29-year-old Kazakhstani opened his singles campaign with a hard-fought victory over Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis, ranked No. 491, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (10-12), 6-3, 6-4 after nearly four hours on court.

    Alexander Bublik Tennis Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All