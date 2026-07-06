Danilina and Krunić bow out of Wimbledon women’s doubles
Kazakhstan's top-ranked women's doubles player Anna Danilina and her Serbian partner Aleksandra Krunić were eliminated in the third round of the 2026 Wimbledon women’s doubles tournament, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Seeded third at the tournament, the pair fell 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to Estonia's Ingrid Neel and Mexico's Giuliana Olmos in a match that lasted 2 hours and 48 minutes.
Danilina and Krunić fired seven aces, committed five double faults, and converted one of 10 break-points.
The defeat brought an end to the Kazakh-Serbian duo's Wimbledon run, with the pair bowing out in the third round of the 2026 Championships.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan wraps up the Asian U20 Wrestling Championships with 18 medals.