Danil Vassilyev wins historic ski jumping medal for Kazakhstan

The final stage of the series, Sparkassen FIS Sommer Grand Prix Skispringen, took place at the Vogtland Arena in Klingenthal, Germany.

Demonstrating consistently strong performances throughout the season, Vassilyev earned 201 points overall. As a result, he joined the world's top three.

Japan's Naoki Nakamura topped the overall standings, accumulating 450 points.

Austria's Daniel Tschofenig took second with 216 points, holding a narrow 15-point lead over Kazakhstan's Danil Vassilyev.

Swiss ski jumper Gregor Deschwanden rounded out the top four with 196 points.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan finished ninth overall at the 5th Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan, capturing 50 medals.