Daniel Serzhanuly named Acting Chairman of Board of Kazakh Tourism

Daniel Serzhanuly has been appointed the Acting Chairman of the Board. Previously, he was the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Tourism.

The company says that a record number of foreign visitors – 15.3 million people - came to Kazakhstan in 2024.

“Kazakhstan was featured in the popular New York Times rankings and Wanderlust, CondeNast Traveler, Lonely Planet magazines, as one of the best travel destinations. Kazakhstan was also placed 52nd in the World Economic Forum's Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2024,” the press service of KazakhTourism says.

The company points out successful holding the Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China, adding that the number of Chinese tourists in Kazakhstan increased twofold reaching 657,000.

Earlier it was reported that renowned Chinese travel influencer Tao Mingxiu was named a Tourism Ambassador for Kazakhstan.