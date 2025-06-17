Renowned Chinese travel influencer named Tourism Ambassador for Kazakhstan

Known for her love of horses and horse riding, Taotao Aima has already visited three regions of Kazakhstan, from picturesque locations in East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions to the cities of Astana and Almaty.

She boasts a 7 million-strong audience and showcases the culture, nature and hospitality of Kazakhstan through her blog.

She shared posts about traditional Kazakh clothing, cuisine, culture and eagle hunting.

Blogger Taotao has already visited the Kazakh capital of Astana during the 5th World Nomad Games.

Noteworthy, last year, popular Japanese blogger Yuji Natsuma was also appointed the Tourism Ambassador for Kazakhstan.

Since 2018, Kazakh Tourism National Company has been awarding well-known figures from the media and digital fields, culture, and the tourism industry the title of Tourism Ambassador for Kazakhstan to promote Kazakhstan’s rich tourism potential and inspire people with their travels.