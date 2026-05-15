Dancing cranes spotted in Irtysh River floodplain

A pair of cranes was captured on video in the forests of the Irtysh floodplain. The footage shows the birds moving calmly and performing their characteristic “dance.”

“According to our forest rangers, these birds also lived here last summer before migrating to warmer regions. With the arrival of warmer weather, they have returned once again. In recent years, we have increasingly observed wild animals and birds settling in certain parts of the Irtysh floodplain and building nests there. This indicates that the floodplain and the territory of the Irtysh nature reserve are becoming safer and more comfortable habitats,” said Azhdar Zhusupov, head of the Pavlodar regional institution for forest and wildlife protection.