Dame Antonia Romeo becomes first woman to serve as UK Cabinet Secretary

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced her appointment, describing Dame Antonia Romeo as an “outstanding public servant, with a 25‑year record of delivering for the British people.”

“Since becoming Prime Minister, I’ve been impressed by her professionalism and determination to get things done. Families across the country are still feeling the squeeze, and this government is focused on easing the cost of living, strengthening public services and restoring pride in our communities. It is essential we have a Cabinet Secretary who can support the government to make this happen,” he stated.

For her part, Dame Antonia noted that it was "a huge privilege to be asked to serve as Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service."

“The Civil Service is a great and remarkable institution, which I love. We should be known for delivery, efficiency and innovation, working to implement the Government’s agenda and meet the challenges the country faces,” she said.

For nearly a decade, Dame Antonia has served as Permanent Secretary in several key departments, including the Department of International Trade, the Ministry of Justice, and the Home Office. These institutions are considered among the most challenging in the British government due to the scale of their responsibilities.

It should be noted that the Head of the Civil Service oversees nearly half a million employees working across structures responsible for taxation, social and pension systems, as well as the implementation of government policy.

The Cabinet Secretary, a position introduced in 1916, acts as the Prime Minister’s chief policy advisor, who coordinates the work of the government, and is accountable to ministers for the functioning of the Cabinet.

