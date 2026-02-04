Who is Disney’s new CEO

Josh D’Amaro will assume the role on March 18, 2026, at the company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders, succeeding current CEO Robert A. Iger.

The Board also intends to appoint Josh D’Amaro as a member of the Board of Directors immediately following the shareholders meeting. He currently leads the company’s largest business segment, which posted annual revenue of $36 billion in fiscal year 2025, and oversees more than 185,000 employees worldwide.

Disney Board Chairman James Gorman said that D’Amaro combines strong leadership, innovative thinking, and a deep understanding of the Disney brand.

“Josh has demonstrated a strong vision for the company’s future and a deep understanding of the creative spirit that makes Disney unique in an ever-changing marketplace,” Gorman said.

At the same time as D’Amaro’s appointment, effective March 18, 2026, Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Dana Walden will take on the newly created role of President and Chief Creative Officer of the company. In this position, she will report directly to the new CEO and will be responsible for shaping a unified creative strategy across all platforms, including film, television, and streaming.

Following the transition, Robert Iger will continue to serve as Senior Advisor and a member of the Board of Directors until his retirement on December 31, 2026. He led Disney for nearly two decades and, after returning as CEO in 2022, oversaw a major business transformation amid structural changes in the global entertainment industry.

Josh D’Amaro has worked at Disney since 1998 and has headed the Disney Experiences division since 2020. His portfolio includes 12 theme parks and 57 resort hotels worldwide, as well as cruise operations and consumer products. He is widely regarded as the architect of the largest expansion of theme parks in the company’s history.

