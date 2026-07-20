Daejeon to host 2029 Invictus Games – Asia’s first ever

The Invictus Games Foundation in Britain chose Daejeon, located about 140 kilometers south of Seoul, over Aalborg in Denmark and San Diego in the United States, to host the 2029 competition, according to the ministry.

The Invictus Games, founded by Britain's Prince Harry in 2014, is an international sports competition for wounded, injured and sick service members. The 2029 edition marks the first time that the games will be held in Asia.

Earlier, it was reported that Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov had inspected Games of the Future facilities in Astana.