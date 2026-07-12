Czech star Noskova wins maiden Wimbledon title

Linda Noskova won her first Grand Slam title, defeating compatriot Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in a dramatic women’s singles final.

The 21-year-old looked set for a comfortable victory after taking the first set and building a 5-2 lead in the second. However, Muchova staged a spirited comeback, saving five championship points to force a deciding set.

Noskova responded strongly in the third set, ultimately converting her sixth championship point to secure the biggest title of her career.

During the trophy presentation, an emotional Noskova paid tribute to her late mother, Ivana, who passed away two years ago.

“I definitely would not be standing here without her,” Noskova said, adding, “So thank you.”

Muchova, who was playing in her second Grand Slam final after finishing runner-up at the 2023 French Open, congratulated Noskova on her victory.

“You’re so young and this was your first Grand Slam final. The way you handled it and how you played was unbelievable. You’re a very kind human being. You deserve it,” Muchova said.

The Wimbledon triumph is Noskova’s first Grand Slam singles title and marks another major success for Czech women's tennis.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s top-ranked player, Elena Rybakina, had been ranked among the world's 10 highest-paid tennis players in 2026.