We can only dream of such GDP — Czech PM on Kazakhstan’s growth

Babiš emphasized that Kazakhstan demonstrates large-scale economic ambitions and transformation capability.

“Kazakhstan is a country of enormous scale not only in its territory but also in its ambitions. From the futuristic silhouette of Astana to the industrial might of Almaty and the energy wealth of the Caspian Sea, this is a country that has proven its capacity for transformation and leadership. Today, Kazakhstan is not only a bridge between continents but also a global hub for innovation and strategic investment. Your country is one of the most developed in the Central Asian region in terms of GDP, and we can only dream of this in the European Union,” he said.

The Czech Prime Minister underlined that relations between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic are built on mutual respect and a strong record of joint projects.

“Our presence here is evidence of intensive contacts and a deep history of cooperation. Our relations are based on a solid foundation of mutual respect and a proven record of successful projects. We know that the best is yet to come. Our interest in Kazakhstan is not temporary, but represents a long-term strategic priority. To make this a reality, we have brought with us the best experts,” Babiš noted.

He pointed out that trade turnover and investment cooperation between the two countries have grown in recent years, laying the foundation for a sustainable economic partnership.

As part of the forum, a Czech business delegation arrived in Kazakhstan, including representatives from the energy, defense, transport, and mining sectors.

“I am confident that all the companies represented here have much to offer Kazakhstani industry. These companies represent the core of our expertise and have a clear mission to find reliable partners and facilitate the modernization of industries. We have brought together a group of specialists offering a full range of energy solutions. The group of defense sector companies offers a wide range of products and integrated solutions tailored to your needs,” Babiš said.

He expressed confidence that the current business mission will expand cooperation and lead to the implementation of new joint projects.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan attracted $431 million in investments from the Czech Republic.