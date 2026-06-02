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    Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

    20:14, 2 June 2026

    At the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan from June 2 to 4, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda. 

    Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides to pay official visit to Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: gov.cy

    On June 3, the presidents will hold talks to discuss the prospects for developing bilateral cooperation, with a focus on expanding trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian ties.

    Singing of a number of documents is expected as well.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana had opened ticket sales for regular flights to Larnaca, Republic of Cyprus. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Republic of Cyprus Trade Investments Culture
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