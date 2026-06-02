Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides to pay official visit to Kazakhstan
20:14, 2 June 2026
At the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan from June 2 to 4, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
On June 3, the presidents will hold talks to discuss the prospects for developing bilateral cooperation, with a focus on expanding trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian ties.
Singing of a number of documents is expected as well.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana had opened ticket sales for regular flights to Larnaca, Republic of Cyprus.