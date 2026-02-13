Cyclone Gezani death toll in Madagascar rises to 38
The death toll from Cyclone Gezani in Madagascar has risen to 38, with more than 260,000 people affected, according to the latest update released Thursday by the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC), Xinhua reported.
The BNGRC said 374 people were injured and over 12,000 others were displaced. The cyclone also damaged more than 37,000 houses and destroyed over 18,000 houses.
In total, 22 districts across five regions in the country were impacted by the cyclone, with the eastern city of Toamasina hit particularly hard.
The Malagasy government declared a "state of national disaster" on Wednesday in response to the widespread devastation caused by Cyclone Gezani.
#Madagascar— UN Humanitarian Air Service (@WFP_UNHAS) February 13, 2026
So far, 400,000+ lives affected by cyclones in the last 2 weeks🌪️#UNHAS is in the skies over Madagascar, facilitating rapid aerial assessments to ensure help reaches those most in need.
We stand with the Malagasy people🤝🚁#CycloneGezani @PamMadagascar @UNOCHA pic.twitter.com/muupusbCYH
Death toll rises to at least 31 in Madagascar as powerful Cyclone Gezani ripped the roofs off buildings, caused flooding, and uprooted trees pic.twitter.com/U3YjM36eoT— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 11, 2026
Earlier, it was reported that heavy rain forced over 143,000 people to evacuate in northern Morocco.