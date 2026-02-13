Cyclone Gezani death toll in Madagascar rises to 38

The BNGRC said 374 people were injured and over 12,000 others were displaced. The cyclone also damaged more than 37,000 houses and destroyed over 18,000 houses.

In total, 22 districts across five regions in the country were impacted by the cyclone, with the eastern city of Toamasina hit particularly hard.

The Malagasy government declared a "state of national disaster" on Wednesday in response to the widespread devastation caused by Cyclone Gezani.

#Madagascar

So far, 400,000+ lives affected by cyclones in the last 2 weeks🌪️#UNHAS is in the skies over Madagascar, facilitating rapid aerial assessments to ensure help reaches those most in need.



We stand with the Malagasy people🤝🚁#CycloneGezani @PamMadagascar @UNOCHA pic.twitter.com/muupusbCYH — UN Humanitarian Air Service (@WFP_UNHAS) February 13, 2026

Death toll rises to at least 31 in Madagascar as powerful Cyclone Gezani ripped the roofs off buildings, caused flooding, and uprooted trees pic.twitter.com/U3YjM36eoT — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 11, 2026

