    Cyclone Gezani death toll in Madagascar rises to 38

    14:25, 13 February 2026

    The death toll from Cyclone Gezani in Madagascar has risen to 38, with more than 260,000 people affected, according to the latest update released Thursday by the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC), Xinhua reported.

    Photo credit: @ArlaadiMnetwork / X

    The BNGRC said 374 people were injured and over 12,000 others were displaced. The cyclone also damaged more than 37,000 houses and destroyed over 18,000 houses.

    In total, 22 districts across five regions in the country were impacted by the cyclone, with the eastern city of Toamasina hit particularly hard.

    The Malagasy government declared a "state of national disaster" on Wednesday in response to the widespread devastation caused by Cyclone Gezani.

    Earlier, it was reported that heavy rain forced over 143,000 people to evacuate in northern Morocco.

