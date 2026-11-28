Cyclone brings heavy snow, black ice, and fierce winds to Kazakhstan
07:36, 28 November 2026
A northwestern cyclone will keep conditions unsettled across Kazakhstan on Nov. 28, Qazinform News Agency cited the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.
Rain and snow are forecast nationwide. Moreover, the east and center of the country will see heavy snow.
Strong winds, black ice, and fog are expected across Kazakhstan.
Blowing snow is predicted in the northwest, north, east, and center.
In northern and eastern parts of the East Kazakhstan region, winds will occasionally reach 30 meters per second or more.
As written earlier, winter's grip is tightening in Kazakhstan.