Cybercriminals target Labubu fans with new crypto scam

According to F6 analysts, a fraudulent website is offering an AirDrop of a Labubu meme token. The token itself exists, but the website in question has no connection to the official project. When a user tries to claim the token, the fake website opens the official crypto wallet extension installed in the victim’s browser and requests permission to connect the wallet to the site.

Maria Sinitsyna, Senior Analyst at Digital Risk Protection F6, explained that giving consent allows attackers to access balance information and transaction history. If the wallet has no funds, the website will display a message that the account does not meet the requirements. If there are funds, it will request additional permissions and then transfer all or most of the assets to the criminals’ accounts.

Previously, scammers had already used the Labubu brand to target both children and adults. In another scheme, they created Telegram bots offering the toy as a prize or reward for a review. Victims were asked to share their contact details and enter the verification code sent by Telegram, which allowed attackers to steal the accounts.

