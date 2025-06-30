Cutaneous anthrax cases reported in Akmola region

According to the Department of sanitary and epidemiological control of Akmola region, five cases of cutaneous anthrax have been confirmed in Atbasar district.

“Anti-epidemic measures are being carried out at the site of infection with the involvement of specialists from the sanitary and epidemiological service, healthcare authorities, veterinary inspection, police, and local executive bodies. Laboratory tests have been initiated, and both epidemiological and epizootological investigations are underway. Disinfection is being conducted in the affected area,” the department noted.

The Health Department of the Akmola region also confirmed the cases. Five villagers have been admitted to the infectious diseases hospital in Kokshetau.

“The region’s chief infectious disease specialist was dispatched to the site by air ambulance, examined the patients, conducted diagnostics and adjusted the treatment. The patients had high fever. Their condition has since stabilized. Wounds are healing, and there is positive progress,” medical officials noted.

