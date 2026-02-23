Culture meets diplomacy: South Korea presents hanbok to Brazil’s first lady

Kim unveiled the hanbok on a mannequin during her meeting with Rosangela at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, held while President Lee Jae Myung held summit talks with his Brazilian counterpart.

The hanbok, featuring a light purple "jeogori" (jacket) and a light pink "chima" (skirt), was made from fabric the two first ladies chose together at a hanbok store in Gwangjang Market, one of Seoul's largest traditional markets, on Sunday.

Photo credit: Yonhap

Rosangela Lula arrived in South Korea on Saturday, one day earlier than her husband's arrival.

"It is already finished. It is more beautiful than I thought," Kim said, clad in a blue hanbok jeogori with a green ribbon and white chima, a color combination reflecting Brazil's national flag.

The Brazilian first lady thanked Kim in Korean.

After the event, the two first ladies visited the nearby Seoul Museum of Craft Art for a guided tour of traditional crafts, including hanbok.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that head of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee Gennadiy Golovkin had honored Jackie Chan with Kazakh national chapan on the sidelines of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.