Culture and arts workers honored in Turkistan

The ceremony was attended by deputy akim of Turkistan region Yertai Altayev, who congratulated participants on their professional holiday and highlighted the important role of culture and the arts in the country’s development.

Photo credit: Akimat of Turkistan region

“Just recently, we successfully hosted the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States. I can confidently say that all of these important events, which enhance the country’s standing, are the result of your work. Numerous cultural facilities are being built across the region to support the spiritual development of the population. Positive changes in the cultural sphere are taking place not only in Turkistan but also in other districts of the region. Last year alone, six cultural centers were put into operation in cities and districts, while construction is currently underway on another ten cultural facilities. Cultural institutions of the region continue to represent Turkistan successfully at national and international competitions, regularly winning awards. Theaters are staging new productions, while concert organizations are presenting audiences with meaningful programs. In addition to achievements at competitions, creative groups are actively touring both neighboring and distant countries. Earlier this year, the Alqonyr ensemble of the Congress Hall concert complex performed in Europe, promoting our country abroad. I sincerely thank you for your contribution to preserving and developing culture and the arts, which have been passed down through generations to the present day,” Altayev said.

Photo credit: Akimat of Turkistan region

During the event, employees who made significant contributions to the development of the region’s cultural sector were awarded the For Labor Distinction medal and Excellence in Culture badges. Other representatives of the culture and arts sector received certificates of honor and letters of appreciation from the akim of Turkistan region.

Photo credit: Akimat of Turkistan region

Deputy executive secretary of the Turkistan regional branch of the Amanat party Kalyima Zhantoreyeva also congratulated workers on their professional holiday and presented appreciation letters.

Photo credit: Akimat of Turkistan region

Ahead of the celebration, the Muzeiler Sherui ("Parade of Museums") competition was organized. Winners were awarded a car and valuable prizes by head of the regional culture department Galymzhan Yernazarov.

Guests at the event watched the special promotional video Invisible Dimensions of Culture, followed by the Altyn Tamyr choreographic ensemble’s performance Öner. Popular Kazakh singers Marzhan Arapbayeva and Gulnur Orazimbetova also performed during the evening.

Photo credit: Akimat of Turkistan region

Officials noted that Turkistan, regarded as the spiritual center of the Turkic world, continues its development following the granting of special status under a decree signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev last year. This year also marks the eighth anniversary of the establishment of Turkistan region. Under the leadership of regional akim Nuralkhan Kusherov, systematic efforts to develop the region’s cultural and spiritual spheres are continuing. Further cultural initiatives and events are also planned in the city, which is regarded as the spiritual center of the Turkic world.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had awarded a group of citizens state honours following the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Turkistan on May 15.