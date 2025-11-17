EN
    Culture and Arts Universities of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan sign a Memo of Cooperation

    10:44, 17 November 2025

    The Rector of the Kazakh National University of Arts named after Kulyash Baiseitova, Professor Galim Akhmedyarov, visited the State Institute of Arts and Culture of Uzbekistan. The guest was warmly received by the Rector of the Institute, Professor Nodirbek Sayfullayev, UzA reports. 

    Universities of Culture and Arts of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan sign a Memorandum of Cooperation
    Photo credit: UzA

    The heads of the higher education institutions exchanged views on the current state and promising areas of cooperation.

    Following the meeting, the parties signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to strengthen collaboration.

    Qazinform News Agency previously reported libraries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan to create unified digital database.

     

