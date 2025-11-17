Culture and Arts Universities of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan sign a Memo of Cooperation
10:44, 17 November 2025
The Rector of the Kazakh National University of Arts named after Kulyash Baiseitova, Professor Galim Akhmedyarov, visited the State Institute of Arts and Culture of Uzbekistan. The guest was warmly received by the Rector of the Institute, Professor Nodirbek Sayfullayev, UzA reports.
The heads of the higher education institutions exchanged views on the current state and promising areas of cooperation.
Following the meeting, the parties signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to strengthen collaboration.
Qazinform News Agency previously reported libraries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan to create unified digital database.