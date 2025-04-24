Cultural cooperation is not only about language, but also about history and culture – Venezuelan Ambassador

Speaking about the books on display, Rosalba Lo Bue Antico noted that the event marked a significant cultural milestone for Venezuela: “This is our first cultural presentation. Here we have presented Venezuelan books about studying the Spanish language, namely the Venezuelan version. Also presented are fairy tales and books on the history and geography of Venezuela, specifically books on more specialized topics. Among our authors are those who write about the independence movements in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

The exhibition also included works on Venezuelan political figures, a Russian-language translation of the country’s constitution, and books covering topics such as agriculture and business. According to the ambassador, cultural collaboration between Kazakhstan and Venezuela extends beyond the festival. As part of this partnership, students at School №102 in Astana will have the opportunity to study Venezuelan Spanish with the embassy’s support.

“Some of these books will be donated to School №102 in Astana. This Monday, this week, we started our first Spanish course at this school. We are conducting our pilot project to study the Spanish language, namely the Venezuelan version and the Latin American version. This is our first pilot project for the development of language learning in our joint community, as well as culture and traditions. Also, on the eve of the 30th anniversary of relations between Venezuela and Kazakhstan next year. The course is absolutely free for Kazakh students. It is not only about the language but also about the history, culture, and tourism of Venezuela,” she said.

The ambassador also demonstrated crafts made by members of Venezuela’s indigenous tribes. These included items made from materials sourced from Amazonian trees and objects created from the hardened bark of a native Venezuelan fruit, which can be repurposed as household dishes after consumption.

Concluding the interview, Rosalba Lo Bue Antico underscored the significance of the day: “It is a great honor for us to take part in this exhibition. We would also like to extend an invitation to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture to attend the upcoming international book fair in Venezuela. Today, April 23, holds special significance for Venezuela and all Spanish-speaking countries — it is the International Day of the Spanish Language and World Book Day, a celebration we wholeheartedly embrace.”

Earlier, it was reported that Spanish author Eduardo Lillo Moreno presented his children’s book El bosque del lago to local readers at the Eurasian Book Fair in Astana.