Cuba’s Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa arrives in Astana
Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev has welcomed the Vice President of Cuba, Salvador Valdés Mesa, at the Airport of Astana. He arrived with a Cuban delegation to participate in the Eurasian Economic Forum in Astana on May 28-29, Qazinform News Agency reports.
“I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to you on behalf of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This year, Kazakhstan presides in the Eurasian Economic Union. The forum is traditionally aimed at deepening and strengthening trade and economic cooperation. In addition, artificial intelligence is a key priority this year,” said Shakkaliyev.
Salvador Valdés Mesa noted that he was pleased to accept the invitation to participate in the important event.
In 2020 the Eurasian Economic Union granted Cuba the status of an observer state.