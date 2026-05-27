Cuba’s Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa arrives in Astana

“I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to you on behalf of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This year, Kazakhstan presides in the Eurasian Economic Union. The forum is traditionally aimed at deepening and strengthening trade and economic cooperation. In addition, artificial intelligence is a key priority this year,” said Shakkaliyev.

Salvador Valdés Mesa noted that he was pleased to accept the invitation to participate in the important event.

In 2020 the Eurasian Economic Union granted Cuba the status of an observer state.