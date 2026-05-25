Cuba receives 15,000-ton rice aid from China

In a post on the media platform X, President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said that the shipment arrived on Saturday at the Port of Havana, and marks a beginning of a new donation totaling 60,000 tons, which will be gradually sent to Cuba.

En el espíritu de la firme voluntad política de construir conjuntamente la Comunidad de Futuro Compartido #Cuba-China, recibimos con profunda gratitud 15 000 toneladas de arroz enviadas por el pueblo, Partido y Gobierno de #China.



Este importante cargamento, que arribó el… — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 24, 2026

According to the Chinese Embassy in Cuba, Ambassador of China to Cuba Hua Xin, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Pérez-Oliva, Minister of Domestic Trade Díaz, Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rivas, and other officials attended the handover ceremony.

In his remarks, Ambassador Hua noted that this food aid shipment is an important part of China’s broader package of assistance measures for Cuba and a concrete demonstration of the two countries standing together and supporting each other amid the current complex situation. He said that China would advance practical cooperation with Cuba and steadfastly support Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and dignity.

For his part, Deputy Prime Minister Pérez-Oliva, on behalf of the Cuban government and people, thanked the Chinese government for strengthening its support and assistance to Cuba during the current difficult circumstances.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said his predecessors had mulled intervening in Cuba for decades and now it looks like he will be the one that does.