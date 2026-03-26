CSTO PA expresses concern over situation in the Middle East

The organization expressed serious concern over military strikes on Iranian territory and the ongoing developments in the region.

The Council of the CSTO PA called on all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could further escalate the conflict.

“We consider the use of force unacceptable and call for the resolution of existing contradictions exclusively through peaceful means based on dialogue, mutual respect, and consideration of the interests of all parties in accordance with generally recognized principles and norms of international law and the UN Charter,” the statement said.

The organization also appealed to the United Nations and the UN Security Council to take urgent measures to prevent the undermining of international peace and security.

The document emphasizes the need to ensure Iran’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

The CSTO PA Council expressed solidarity with the government and people of Iran and voiced its support amid the current situation.

The organization also extended condolences to the families of those killed.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran had made a “very significant” proposal in potential negotiations, despite Tehran denying that any talks are taking place.