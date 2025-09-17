EN
    CSTO command and staff exercises kick off in Balykchy

    09:51, 17 September 2025

    Balykchy city hosted the grand opening Rubej-2025 command and staff exercise of the collective rapid deployment forces of the CSTO Central Asian region, Kabar reports. 

    Photo credit: Kabar

    The event was attended by CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov, First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic Erlis Terdikbayev, First Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the Issyk-Kul Region Daniyar Arpachiev, Mayor of Balykchy Baatyrbek Zhantayev and other officials.

    Photo credit: Kabar

    Servicemen from Russia, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan arrived for the exercises. The grand opening ended with a parade march of all units involved in the exercises.

    It was reported that the Units of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian region of the CSTO are being transferred to Kyrgyzstan to participate in the CSTO command and staff exercises.

