CSTO command and staff exercises kick off in Kyrgyzstan

The military contingents of Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan will practice a set of measures to destroy illegal armed groups that have invaded the territory of a friendly state.

The anti-terrorist exercises will be held at the Edelweiss training ground in the Issyk-Kul region, where military transport aircraft deliver armored vehicles, special equipment and weapons.

Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, Colonel General Andrei Serdyukov, speaking at a briefing, emphasized that the exercises conducted in the CSTO format are planned and are not directed against third countries and are aimed at improving the coherence of command and control bodies and troops, as well as maintaining the readiness of forces and means to carry out tasks in the interests of ensuring collective security.

As reported earlier, CSTO, CIS, SCO sign roadmap to develop cooperation.