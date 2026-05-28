The London side defeated Spanish club Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the tournament final in Leipzig.

The only goal of the match was scored by French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in the 51st minute.

The victory marked Crystal Palace’s first-ever European trophy. English clubs have now won the UEFA Conference League three times, following West Ham United F.C.’s 2023 triumph and Chelsea F.C.’s 2025 triumph.

The title also marked Crystal Palace's third major trophy under head coach Oliver Glasner. Previously, the club had won the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield. However, the Austrian manager has already announced he will leave the team at the end of the season.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Manchester City confirmed in a press release that Pep Guardiola would step down as manager at the end of the season, thereby closing a chapter that has defined modern English football.