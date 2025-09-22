Crypto taxes bring in billions for Kazakhstan in 2025

The data provided by the Committee shows a steady rise in tax contributions from the crypto market:

2023: KZT 7.4 billion

2024: KZT 9.8 billion tenge

2025 (to date): KZT 13.1 billion

Talgat Adilov, Head of the Digital Asset Administration Department, told a briefing that a tax on cryptocurrencies has been in place for several years.

"This is a digital asset, and we are already calculating it. It has been more formally regulated since 2022. Previously, if a taxpayer received income from cryptocurrency transactions, it was considered 'miscellaneous income' that the taxpayer was required to report on a special form. Earlier, it was Form 240," Adilov explained.

As previously reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his annual State of the Nation Address on September 8, tasked setting up a Digital Assets Fund to accumulate a strategic crypto reserve.