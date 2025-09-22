Crypto taxes bring in billions for Kazakhstan in 2025
Tax revenues from cryptocurrency transactions have seen a significant increase in Kazakhstan, with over 13.1 billion tenge collected from the start of the current year through September 22, 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance.
The data provided by the Committee shows a steady rise in tax contributions from the crypto market:
2023: KZT 7.4 billion
2024: KZT 9.8 billion tenge
2025 (to date): KZT 13.1 billion
Talgat Adilov, Head of the Digital Asset Administration Department, told a briefing that a tax on cryptocurrencies has been in place for several years.
"This is a digital asset, and we are already calculating it. It has been more formally regulated since 2022. Previously, if a taxpayer received income from cryptocurrency transactions, it was considered 'miscellaneous income' that the taxpayer was required to report on a special form. Earlier, it was Form 240," Adilov explained.
As previously reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his annual State of the Nation Address on September 8, tasked setting up a Digital Assets Fund to accumulate a strategic crypto reserve.