US: Trump announces architecture for Golden Dome missile shield

“During my campaign, I promised to build a shield to defend our country from foreign missile attacks, and today we are announcing that we have selected an architecture for a state-of-the-art system that will deploy next-generation technologies across the land, sea, and space domains,” he added.

“Canadian authorities have contacted their US counterparts to be part of the Golden Dome, a project of the Trump administration to build a missile defense shield for the country against attacks from abroad, based on space interceptors,” the White House tenant stressed. “We will discuss it: they want our protection, and as usual we will help them,” he added.

“The tax and spending bill that encompasses the legislative agenda priorities of the second Trump administration will include an initial investment of $25 billion to begin construction of the Golden Dome,” the US president said, underlining that “the total cost of its completion has been estimated at about $175 billion.” And Trump has no doubts about the timing, “it will be integrated with our defense capabilities and should be operational by the end of my term, and it will be the best ever.” “It will also be able to intercept missiles launched from space,” he concluded.