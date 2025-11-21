Crucial to boost Kazakhstan-Armenia business partnership, Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during talks with the President of Kazakhstan at the Akorda Palace that this meeting gives opportunities to elevate the relations between the two countries to the level of strategic partnership.

He announced today in Astana, a street was named after the Armenian figure Mesrop Mashtots that is regarded as a sign of respect for the Armenian people.

The Prime Minister of Armenia emphasized that Kazakhstan, as a developing country, can serve as a positive example for Armenia.

Today we had the opportunity to define the main directions for further development of relations with the President of Kazakhstan. In addition, regional changes, in my view, open up new opportunities for economic cooperation, including new transport solutions. I believe this transport potential must be realized. In this context, I consider the work of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation extremely important. Its agenda is very significant and regularly updated. I think that in the future this work will continue and be strengthened. Furthermore, I believe it is necessary to re-energize business partnerships between our countries. In this direction, we need to hold forums and negotiations at the level of business missions, Prime Minister Pashinyan said.

Earlier, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived at Akorda Palace.

In Astana, the Prime Minister of Armenia is expected to hold talks on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation.

As Qazinform News Agency reported, on November 20, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov welcomed his Armenian counterpart at the Astana International Airport.

