    Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia receives written message from Kazakh leader

    20:49, 17 February 2026

    His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received a written message from President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev regarding bilateral relations between the two countries, SPA reports. 

    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The message was received by Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah during his reception of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev in Riyadh today.

    The meeting was attended by several officials.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Zhaparov spoke on the phone on Tuesday afternoon. 

