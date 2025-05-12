Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi wraps up his visit to Kazakhstan
19:13, 12 May 2025
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, wrapped up his visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, saw the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi off at the Astana airport.
As earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Akorda Presidential Palace on Monday.