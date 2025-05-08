EN
    Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to arrive in Kazakhstan for official visit

    20:08, 8 May 2025

    Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on May 11-12, 2025, Akorda reports.

    Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to arrive in Kazakhstan for official visit
    Photo credit: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov/Kazinform

    During official talks, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan are expected to discuss prospects for boosting a strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the UAE as well as sign a number of bilateral documents.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had invited his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan. 

