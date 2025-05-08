Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to arrive in Kazakhstan for official visit
20:08, 8 May 2025
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on May 11-12, 2025, Akorda reports.
During official talks, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan are expected to discuss prospects for boosting a strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the UAE as well as sign a number of bilateral documents.
