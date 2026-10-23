Critically endangered Bangka slow loris documented after decades without scientific records

The findings are based on records of more than 90 slow lorises rescued by the Alobi Wildlife Rescue Center between 2015 and 2025. Although the species had not been documented in scientific literature since the 1930s, local residents continued to find the animals in gardens, along roadsides and on power lines.

The study was co-authored by the Alobi Wildlife Rescue Center, Timon Glaw of the Haus des Meeres Aqua Terra Zoo in Vienna and the Taman Safari Prigen Conservation Breeding Ark. Of the more than 90 animals rescued, 86 recovered and were released at seven sites on the island.

“We are glad to contribute to the scientific record to show that the Bangka slow loris is not lost, but the species is still very close to extinction,” said Langka Sani, director of the Alobi Wildlife Rescue Center.

Sani said the species’ natural habitat had shrunk significantly because of illegal tin mining and extensive land clearing for oil palm plantations.

According to the study, human settlements, roads and power lines also threaten the species, while slow lorises are targeted by the pet trade across their range in Asia.

“Bringing the Bangka slow loris back onto the scientific radar is only the first step,” said Glaw, one of the study’s co-authors. He called for population surveys, genetic studies and protection of the species’ remaining habitat.

The researchers recommend a conservation program to protect suitable forests and continue monitored releases. They also propose a conservation breeding program to learn more about the species’ biology and behavior.

Benji Barca, exploration program manager at Re:wild, said the rescue center’s records had helped bring the primate back into scientific view.

“A species can disappear from the scientific record without disappearing from the lives of the people who share its home,” Barca said.

The Bangka slow loris was first scientifically described in 1906 and recognized as a distinct species in 2013. Slow lorises are the only primates known to be venomous. They mix secretions from a gland on the inside of their upper arm with saliva, producing a bite that can cause pain and swelling.

Qazinform previously reported that a rare Central Asian river otter, listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book of endangered species, had been captured on camera at Charyn National Park. The footage highlighted the role of wildlife monitoring in studying rare species and supporting conservation efforts.