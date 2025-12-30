Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi club Al Nassr, has been in prolific form since joining the team in the 2022-2023 season. He has scored 86 goals in 88 Saudi Pro League matches, including 12 goals in 10 starts this season.

Reacting to the award, the 39-year-old star wrote on X: “A special moment to end the year on. I carry on with the same passion, commitment and hunger as always to reach my goals. Thank you to everyone who has supported me this year!”

A special moment to end the year on. I carry on with the same passion, commitment and hunger as always to reach my goals.



Thank you to everyone who has supported me this year! pic.twitter.com/7PSzr1FwNP — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 28, 2025

Over a professional career spanning more than two decades, Ronaldo has scored 956 goals in 1,300 matches for club and country. His record includes 66 hat-tricks, 180 penalty goals and 64 goals from free kicks. He also became the first player to score at five FIFA World Cups.

Ronaldo is expected to make his sixth World Cup appearance with the Portugal national football team in 2026, which is widely seen as his final chance to lift the world title. Portugal has been drawn in Group K alongside Colombia, Uzbekistan and one team from the playoff stage.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on Kazakhstan’s review of key sporting achievements in 2025, highlighting the victories and milestones that defined the season for the nation’s athletes at major international competitions.