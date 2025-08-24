Cristiano Ronaldo sets historic goal-scoring record

The 40-year-old striker scored from the penalty spot in the Saudi Super Cup final against Al-Ahli FC, netting his 100th goal for the Riyadh club.

Ronaldo has netted 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus, and 100 for Al-Nassr, along with 138 goals for the Portuguese national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo was recognized as the world’s highest-paid athlete with earnings of $275 million — the third-highest annual income ever recorded by Forbes among active athletes.

As reported earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo was named the Global Ambassador for the Esports World Cup 2025.