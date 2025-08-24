Cristiano Ronaldo sets historic goal-scoring record
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese forward of Al-Nassr FC, has become the first footballer in history to score 100 goals for four different clubs and for his national team, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Sports.kz.
The 40-year-old striker scored from the penalty spot in the Saudi Super Cup final against Al-Ahli FC, netting his 100th goal for the Riyadh club.
Ronaldo has netted 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus, and 100 for Al-Nassr, along with 138 goals for the Portuguese national team.
Cristiano Ronaldo was recognized as the world’s highest-paid athlete with earnings of $275 million — the third-highest annual income ever recorded by Forbes among active athletes.
As reported earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo was named the Global Ambassador for the Esports World Cup 2025.