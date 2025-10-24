Crime in Kazakhstan down significantly in 5 years – Head of State

“Kazakhstan must be a safe country, which is why the principle of ‘Law and Order’ has become fundamental in our society. As part of its implementation, we will intensify efforts to combat corruption, since it is impossible to speak of a Just Kazakhstan without addressing this issue. Over the past five years, the crime rate, including street crime, has declined significantly, and the overall criminal situation in the country remains under strict control. The number of domestic violence cases has also decreased, while foreign experts are showing growing interest in Kazakhstan’s experience in this field. Ultimately, the implementation of the ‘Law and Order’ concept is a key tool in building a bright future for our nation,” said the Head of State.