Proton-M set for December 15 launch from Baikonur

This will mark the only mission of the launch vehicle in the outgoing year.

As is known, Kazakhstan is implementing a phased reduction in the use of launch vehicles that utilize highly toxic fuel components, a step aimed at enhancing the ecological safety of rocket and space activities on its territory.

The upcoming Proton-M mission will carry Russia’s Elektro-L No. 5 meteorological satellite. The spacecraft will join the Elektro hydrometeorological space system, which provides round-the-clock weather monitoring from geostationary orbit.

The launch is planned from Site 81 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome on December 15, 2025.

Qazinform previously reported that the Cosmodrome was set for four space launches scheduled by the end of 2025.