CPC resumes oil transportation after scheduled shutdown

As the company informed on its official website, in this period, scheduled regular maintenance of various crude pipeline systems, pump stations and Marine terminal was completed.

What was done:

· Mechanical, technological, power and electrical equipment, as well as control and measuring instrumentation, automation and management systems were maintained.

· Work was done on the ongoing and capital projects, the implementation of which is only possible with a complete shutdown of pumping stations and the oil pipeline.

For example, at Atyrau PS, crude oil quantity and quality measurement systems were modernized.

“Next to this pump station at KP 204 km of the pipeline, a new PIG Launcher and Receiver trap for cleaning and inline inspection was tied in and a ball valve was replaced. Three repair structures were installed at the line pipe in Atyrau region in the Republic of Kazakhstan and three more segments were repaired by grinding,” the company’s press service says.

The company adds that such scheduled shutdowns occur maximum twice a year. CPC plans them well in advance and agrees on timeframe with all shippers. This information is also taken into account by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in developing their annual schedule for oil transportation through Tengiz - Novorossiysk crude pipeline.

Crude lifting from the Marine Terminal has now been resumed in the standard mode.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan ranked third among the major exporters of crude oil to the European Union, according to Econovis.