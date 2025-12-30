CPC temporarily suspends oil shipments

“Adverse weather conditions in the CPC MT operation area forced the Consortium on December 29 to suspend oil transshipment until weather improvement and lifting of storm warnings. Acceptance of oil was suspended as well on December 29 due to glutting of storage facilities. The shippers were notified accordingly on time,” an official statement reads.

The company reminds that CPC adheres to an uncompromising position on the issue of environment protection and industrial safety during operation of the Consortium MT equipment in the Black Sea, prevention of oil-spill emergencies, that explains the current restrictions.

“It should be specifically pointed out that the oil shipment regularity was, to a major extent, affected by an unmanned boat attack on SPM-2 and damage to the latter, as well as the earlier commenced repairs on SPM-3, which were complicated by severe wintertime hydrometeorological conditions,” reads the statement.

Information on resumption of a stable oil pipeline operation and return to a standard MT oil shipment mode will be provided later.

