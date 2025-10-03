CPC crosses 1-billion-ton mark in oil shipping

During that period, a total of 9,334 tankers have been moored to the Consortium’s Single Point Moorings (SPMs).

The company said the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has become an example of effective international cooperation for the global energy sector.

The Tengiz–Novorossiysk pipeline system is considered one of the most profitable and reliable routes for delivering oil from the Caspian region to global markets.

