    CPC crosses 1-billion-ton mark in oil shipping

    19:08, 3 October 2025

    The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has achieved the one-billion-ton mark in oil shipping since the start of its operation, the company said on Friday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.  

    Photo credit: cpc-online.ru

    During that period, a total of 9,334 tankers have been moored to the Consortium’s Single Point Moorings (SPMs).

    The company said the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has become an example of effective international cooperation for the global energy sector.

    The Tengiz–Novorossiysk pipeline system is considered one of the most profitable and reliable routes for delivering oil from the Caspian region to global markets.

    Earlier, it was reported in an interview with a Kazinform News Agency correspondent, the OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais spoke about Kazakhstan’s vital role within the OPEC+ alliance, the country’s importance in the global oil market, strategies to ensure stability amid growing volatility, and his assessment of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s political and economic course.

