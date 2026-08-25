‘Coward’ named Belgium’s official 2027 Oscar entry

'Coward' is Dhont's third feature film. His previous films, 'Girl' and 'Close', were also submitted by Belgium for the Oscars. 'Close' was ultimately nominated for the award but had to concede to the German war drama 'All Quiet on the Western Front' ('Im Westen nichts Neues') directed by Edward Berger.

The latest film by Dhont is set during the First World War. Pierre (played by Emmanuel Macchia) arrives at the front in 1917 as a new soldier, driven to prove himself in the fight. He meets Francis (Valentin Campagne), who tries to boost the morale of the troops with improvised shows. As the war relentlessly continues, both attempt to escape reality, if only for a moment.

On 15 December, the submissions for the Best International Feature Film will be narrowed down to a shortlist of fifteen titles. The official nominations will be announced on 21 January. The Oscars will be presented on the night of 14 to 15 March.

'Coward' will be released in Belgian cinemas on 21 October. The film will have its Benelux premiere at the Film Fest Gent on 7 October.

Earlier, it was reported that the annual Academy Awards ceremony is set to relocated from Hollywood to downtown Los Angeles starting in 2029.