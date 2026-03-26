Court finds Meta and YouTube liable in social media addiction case

According to the court, jurors concluded that the design and operational features of the platforms were a substantial factor affecting the condition of the plaintiff, identified in the case by the initials K.G.M. The court also noted that the companies failed to adequately inform users about the potential risks associated with the use of their services.

Under the ruling, the plaintiff was awarded $3 million in damages. Meta was assigned 70% of the liability, while YouTube accounted for 30%. The total amount includes both compensatory and punitive damages.

The trial is the first in a series of consolidated lawsuits against technology companies over the alleged harms of social media. In total, more than 1,600 plaintiffs have filed claims, including families and educational institutions. The plaintiff argued that excessive use of the platforms during adolescence contributed to mental health issues, including anxiety and low self-esteem.

Representatives of Meta and Google disagreed with the verdict and said they plan to appeal. The companies emphasized that adolescent mental health is a complex issue that cannot be attributed to a single platform.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta commented on the verdicts in Los Angeles and New Mexico.

“Juries in Los Angeles and New Mexico have found Meta responsible for what we at CA DOJ know to be true: Meta is prioritizing profits over the safety of children and violating consumer protection laws. We congratulate New Mexico DOJ and CA families for standing up to Meta and securing favorable outcomes. CA DOJ looks forward to holding Meta accountable in our own upcoming August trial in the Bay Area,” the statement said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Meta Platforms announced a major artificial intelligence partnership with Advanced Micro Devices.