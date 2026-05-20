Corporate retirement pension funds in South Korea hit record high in 2025

It reportedly surpassed ₩500 trillion or $331 billion for the first time since their launch in 2005, according to the Financial Supervisory Service.

The corporate pension program allows retirees to choose between lump-sum or monthly payments.

Of the 500,000 recipients in 2025, 16.5% opted for monthly installments, up from 13% in 2024 and 10.4% in 2023, reflecting a steady shift toward long-term financial security.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea was expecting pension recipients to surpass 8 million this year.