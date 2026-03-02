S. Korea expects pension recipients to surpass 8 mln this year as society rapidly ages

The NPS expects the number of such recipients to reach the milestone mid-this year for the first time since the fund's introduction in 1988, after hitting 7.83 million in November.

"It is not certain whether it will be in the first half of the year or in the summer but (we) expect the number of recipients to surpass 8 million this year," an NPS official said.

The number of national pension recipients is likely to grow faster than expected as the country grapples with rapid population aging and a low birth rate.

In 2022, a National Pension Research Institute report forecast the number of recipients would reach 7.99 million this year.

South Korea has been classified as a "super-aged" society since 2024, when more than 20 percent of its 51 million population became 65 or older.

Earlier, it was reported the number of babies born in South Korea grew at the fastest pace in 15 years in 2025, with the country's total fertility rate rising to 0.8 for the first time in four years.