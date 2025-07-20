Contemporary Kazakh yurt project wins Design Educates Awards 2025

The innovative project of the Almaty studio has won the prestigious international award in the Architectural Design nomination.

Photo credit: designeducates.com

The project features traditional elements of the nomadic dwelling and modern ecological technologies.

The yurt’s layout strategically accommodates bedrooms and workspaces around the 25 sqm perimeter, with a centralized area for kitchen and toilet facilities. The project emphasizes efficiency through transformable furniture, including beds and chairs, optimizing the use of internal space.

Photo credit: designeducates.com

The project integrates eco-friendly materials such as glued plywood with a basalt fiber heat-protective layer for wall segments. The innovative approach allows the structure to merge with its surroundings, providing a harmonious living experience that embraces traditional nomadic principles while addressing contemporary ecological considerations.

It was earlier reported, the Kazakh capital unveils eco-yurt as Nauryz celebrations continue