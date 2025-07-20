Contemporary Kazakh yurt project wins Design Educates Awards 2025
The Almaty project of the contemporary Kazakh yurt won an award at the international Design Educates Awards 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Design Educates Awards official website.
The innovative project of the Almaty studio has won the prestigious international award in the Architectural Design nomination.
The project features traditional elements of the nomadic dwelling and modern ecological technologies.
The yurt’s layout strategically accommodates bedrooms and workspaces around the 25 sqm perimeter, with a centralized area for kitchen and toilet facilities. The project emphasizes efficiency through transformable furniture, including beds and chairs, optimizing the use of internal space.
The project integrates eco-friendly materials such as glued plywood with a basalt fiber heat-protective layer for wall segments. The innovative approach allows the structure to merge with its surroundings, providing a harmonious living experience that embraces traditional nomadic principles while addressing contemporary ecological considerations.
It was earlier reported, the Kazakh capital unveils eco-yurt as Nauryz celebrations continue