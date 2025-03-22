Kazakh capital unveils eco-yurt as Nauryz celebrations continue

The press service of Astana’s administration office said that AI-created paintings showcasing how Kazakhstan could look like in 2050 in case environmental protection efforts were neglected are on display.

Photo credit: Astana city's administration

The eco-yurt features benches made of recycled plastic as well as a waste sorting container. Like Komek Center held a drive to donate clothing to those in need.

The location also showcased a tree of ecological initiatives, with guests offering their proposals to improve the city’s environment. Among such proposals are creation of waste treatment stations, ban on plastic bags and promotion of urban greening. The best ones are said to be brought into fruition under Taza Qazaqstan campaign.