Construction volumes in Ulytau region double

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, the total volume of construction work across the country rose by 14.8% to 1,231.4 billion tenge, driven primarily by expanded construction activity and a significant increase in infrastructure repair work (+37.5%).

The largest share of construction activity was accounted for by the construction of roads, railways, and metro systems (25.5%), followed by non-residential buildings (22%) and housing (11.6%).

Regionally, construction growth was recorded in 16 regions of the country, with the most significant increases observed in Ulytau region (twofold), Zhambyl region (+52.7%), Pavlodar region (+26.6%), Mangistau region (+23.1%), Kyzylorda region (+22%), West Kazakhstan region (+17.4%), Turkistan region (+17.4%), and East Kazakhstan region (+15.9%).

Among cities of national significance, Shymkent (+49.2%) and Almaty (+22.7%) led the way. The total area of newly commissioned facilities during the period reached 4,846.9 thousand square meters. Of this, housing commissioning increased by 3.8% year-on-year to 3,869.4 thousand square meters.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that over 32,000 residents in 10 villages across Kazakhstan will gain access to natural gas.