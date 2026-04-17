Construction volumes in Ulytau region double
Ulytau Region recorded a twofold increase in construction volumes in January–March 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Bureau of National Statistics, the total volume of construction work across the country rose by 14.8% to 1,231.4 billion tenge, driven primarily by expanded construction activity and a significant increase in infrastructure repair work (+37.5%).
The largest share of construction activity was accounted for by the construction of roads, railways, and metro systems (25.5%), followed by non-residential buildings (22%) and housing (11.6%).
Regionally, construction growth was recorded in 16 regions of the country, with the most significant increases observed in Ulytau region (twofold), Zhambyl region (+52.7%), Pavlodar region (+26.6%), Mangistau region (+23.1%), Kyzylorda region (+22%), West Kazakhstan region (+17.4%), Turkistan region (+17.4%), and East Kazakhstan region (+15.9%).
Among cities of national significance, Shymkent (+49.2%) and Almaty (+22.7%) led the way. The total area of newly commissioned facilities during the period reached 4,846.9 thousand square meters. Of this, housing commissioning increased by 3.8% year-on-year to 3,869.4 thousand square meters.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that over 32,000 residents in 10 villages across Kazakhstan will gain access to natural gas.