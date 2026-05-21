Construction of waste-to-energy plant to kick off in Almaty

The meeting followed the signing of an investment agreement for a waste-to-energy plant in Almaty.

145.5 billion tenge will be invested in the project.

Construction of the plant will start on May 29, 2026, with completion planned within two years.

The plant will process up to 2,000 tons of waste per day and generate up to 60 MW of electricity.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

Once commissioned, it is expected to reduce CO₂ emissions by 200,000 tons annually, save around 800,000 cubic meters of landfill space each year.

700 temporary jobs will be generated during construction and 120 permanent jobs once operational.

Prime Minister Bektenov emphasized that environmental protection is a priority under Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, and the Government is committed to implementing projects that drive ecological modernization with advanced technologies and foreign investment.

The project provides for the development of three green centers to ensure a stable energy supply, energy utilization for digital solutions and heating for industrial consumers and municipal needs in the winter period.

As reported earlier, Astana launched construction of waste-to-energy plant in partnership with China.