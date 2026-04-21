Astana launches construction of waste-to-energy plant in partnership with China

The talks focused on cooperation in the field of ecology in line with the environmental protection norms enshrined in the new Constitution of Kazakhstan and the Head of State’s Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) initiative.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

Construction has begun in the capital on the first phase of the Ecopark Energy of Astana project, a 180 million US dollars worth initiative designed to utilize solid household waste for electricity generation. Once operational, this initial phase will process at least 1,500 tons of waste per day, producing 50 MW of electricity.

A joint venture, East Hope LLP, has been established in Astana, with the facility scheduled for commissioning in June 2029. The project places special emphasis on environmental and technological standards, featuring a modern, multi-stage emission treatment system.

Between the leaders of our states, a trusting and intensive dialogue has been established, which serves as the foundation for implementing joint investment projects. We are grateful to the Chinese side and business for their contribution to the development of our economy and are ready to create all necessary conditions. The Ecopark Energy of Astana project is of strategic importance not only for the capital, but for the entire country. The Government will provide all necessary support measures for the implementation of this project, Bektenov said, instructing the Energy Ministry and the regional authority to consider the prospects of scaling this experience to other regions.

Wang Gan, Chairman of Shenzhen Energy Environment Co., Ltd., announced plans for a second-phase project designed to completely utilize accumulated landfill waste. The company currently holds a portfolio of 57 waste-to-energy plants across China with a combined daily capacity of 79,000 tons. Notably, Shenzhen Energy Environment manages around 90 percent of all municipal waste in Shenzhen, a city with a population exceeding 20 million.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

We highly value the opportunity to work in Kazakhstan and are ready to make every effort to ensure high-quality implementation of the project. I am confident that the enterprise will become an important example of practical cooperation between China and Kazakhstan. With the support of the Government of Kazakhstan, we plan to ensure further advancement of the project, said Wang Gan.

Both sides highlighted the Ecopark Energy of Astana project as a testament to their strengthening investment and technological partnership.

Discussions also covered potential cooperation in modernizing coal-fired plants, developing gas infrastructure, and localizing production.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to delivering the project on schedule and expanding collaboration in these key areas.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan moves to expand environmental cooperation with the UN.