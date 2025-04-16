Construction of Central Asia's largest corn processing plant kicks off in Zhambyl region

Governor of Zhambyl region Yerbol Karashukeyev attended foundation-laying ceremony.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Zhambyl region

The project has been initiated by Fufeng Group, an international manufacturer of bioproducts.

The annual capacity of the plant is 500,000 - 1 million tons of corn, with further increase to 3 million tons. The total volume of investments is estimated to reach 420 billion tenge.

The project will let generate a total of 6,000 jobs during the construction phase and 1,500 jobs during the operational phase, with 400 jobs initially available.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Zhambyl region

In 2025, the company already planned to purchase 300 thousand tons of corn for processing in 2026. The company will enter into offtake contracts with Zhambyl farmers, thereby establishing a foundation for effective cooperation.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Zhambyl region

Deep processing of corn allows to obtain products with high added value - amino acids (leucine, valine, isoleucine, glutamine, citrulline), starch, glucose. The facility will implement waste-free production by using residues from grain crops as animal feed.

Yerbol Karashukeyev emphasized the importance of implementing investment projects in the agro-industrial sector in line with the goals set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“The Head of State has set the goal of increasing the share of processed agricultural products to 70%. One of the key priorities is deep grain processing. Today’s project is a clear example of how this objective is being put into action. The plant will establish an efficient value chain from field to high value-added finished products. This unique initiative will provide fresh momentum for the development of the agro-industrial complex across the southern regions of Kazakhstan and ensure stable income for local farmers,” said Yerbol Karashukeyev.

Speaking about long-term investment cooperation, Li Xuechun, Chairman of the Board of Fufeng Group Limited, highlighted the great potential of Zhambyl region and expressed his gratitude for the support provided by the government.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Zhambyl region

A pool of 82 projects worth 3.6 trillion tenge has been formed in Zhambyl region with the creation of more than 10 thousand jobs. For 3 months of 2025, 120.5 billion tenge of investments were attracted, which is 37.1% more compared to the same period last year. In 2025, the region plans to implement 30 projects totaling 175.2 billion tenge.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output has risen by 1.8 times over past six years.